Since 1983, The Imperial Erskineville has been an icon and an institution of the LGBT+ community. In March 2018 after a much-needed nip and tuck and a deluge of love, this national treasure reopened to showcase her new look and keep the good times going.

Unique in style, diverse in culture, we invite you to drag & dine or party the night away in our Main Bar! Here we celebrate self-expression, creative individualism, performance, dance and music. We match all these passions with a deep devotion to seriously good food and killer cocktails.

Up top is the Inner West’s favourite Rooftop Bar, waiting for you with immaculate vibes. With pizza from Inner West legends, the Pizza bros – the Rooftop is the perfect place for a slice, a spritz and some revelry you won’t regret.

In the Basement, The Imperial’s party-loving soul shines brighter than ever. A haven for live performance, DJs and parties hosted by your favourite promoter groups, including Birdcage XXL, Superficial, Dumpster Dive, Club Worship, + more. There is plenty of love in our house. We hope to see you soon!