LIVE DRAG WED - SAT | ROOFTOP 7 DAYS

THE IMPERIAL ERSKINEVILLE

HELLO LOVERS.

Since 1983, The Imperial Erskineville has been an icon and an institution of the LGBT+ community. In March 2018 after a much-needed nip and tuck and a deluge of love, this national treasure reopened to showcase her new look and keep the good times going. 

Unique in style, diverse in culture, we invite you to drag & dine or party the night away in our Main Bar! Here we celebrate self-expression, creative individualism, performance, dance and music. We match all these passions with a deep devotion to seriously good food and killer cocktails.

Up top is the Inner West’s favourite Rooftop Bar, waiting for you with immaculate vibes. With pizza from Inner West legends, the Pizza bros – the Rooftop is the perfect place for a slice, a spritz and some revelry you won’t regret.

In the Basement, The Imperial’s party-loving soul shines brighter than ever. A haven for live performance, DJs and parties hosted by your favourite promoter groups, including Birdcage XXL, Superficial, Dumpster Dive, Club Worship, + more. There is plenty of love in our house. We hope to see you soon!

LBGTQIA+ SINCE 1983 AND
THE HOME OF PRISCILLA.

What's on.

The Imperial Erskineville is so much more than a local pub: flying a banner for the LGBTQ+ community and paying homage to our heritage and the incredible individuals who have made this iconic venue what it is… There’s never a dull moment in our slice of paradise!

TRIVIA
Every Wednesday Night 
From 7pm

Hosted by Fran Giapanni & Carmen Geddit

Bingo
The 1st, 2nd & 3rd Thursday of Every Month
From 7pm

Feel like a winner? Time to play BINGO with our delightful drag hostess Charlamaine.

RUBY'S RUMBLE
The last Thursday of every month.

An open stage for all drag, hosted by Ruby Royale.

DOGS: THE SHOW
Every Friday Night 
Shows at 8, 9 and 10pm

Old dogs, new tricks! Get ready for this glamorous tribute to our four legged friends - DOGS!

WTF FRIDAYS!
The hottest spot in the Inner West on a Friday night.

$10 Fireball shots. $10 Hard Fizz. Get your weekend started and expect the unexpected!

The Priscilla Experience
Every Saturday Night 
Shows at 8, 9 and 10pm

Experience the magic of Priscilla at the Impy!

LATE NIGHT DISCO
Friday and Saturday
From 9pm

Drag shows + DJs all night long.

BASEMENT PARTIES
Our Ultimate
Party Destination

Impy's underground club has something for everyone.

Follow us on socials.

FIND US

35 Erskineville Rd,
Erskineville NSW 2043

TRADING HOURS

MAIN BAR
Wed – Thu: 4pm – 12am
Fri: 4pm – 3am
Sat: 4pm – 4am

ROOFTOP
Mon – Fri: 4pm – 10pm
Sat – Sun: 12pm – 10pm

The Imperial Erskineville acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional custodians of our land – Australia. We acknowledge the Gadigal of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of this place we now call Sydney. We pay respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Elders (past, present and future) and recognise their strength, wisdom and creativity.

