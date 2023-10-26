Since 1983, The Imperial Erskineville has been an icon and an institution of the LGBT+ community. In March 2018 after a much-needed nip and tuck and a deluge of love, this national treasure reopened to showcase her new look and keep the good times going.
Unique in style, diverse in culture, we invite you to drag & dine or party the night away in our Main Bar! Here we celebrate self-expression, creative individualism, performance, dance and music. We match all these passions with a deep devotion to seriously good food and killer cocktails.
Up top is the Inner West’s favourite Rooftop Bar, waiting for you with immaculate vibes. With pizza from Inner West legends, the Pizza bros – the Rooftop is the perfect place for a slice, a spritz and some revelry you won’t regret.
In the Basement, The Imperial’s party-loving soul shines brighter than ever. A haven for live performance, DJs and parties hosted by your favourite promoter groups, including Birdcage XXL, Superficial, Dumpster Dive, Club Worship, + more. There is plenty of love in our house. We hope to see you soon!
The Imperial Erskineville is so much more than a local pub: flying a banner for the LGBTQ+ community and paying homage to our heritage and the incredible individuals who have made this iconic venue what it is… There’s never a dull moment in our slice of paradise!
Hosted by Fran Giapanni & Carmen Geddit
Feel like a winner? Time to play BINGO with our delightful drag hostess Charlamaine.
An open stage for all drag, hosted by Ruby Royale.
Old dogs, new tricks! Get ready for this glamorous tribute to our four legged friends - DOGS!
$10 Fireball shots. $10 Hard Fizz. Get your weekend started and expect the unexpected!
Experience the magic of Priscilla at the Impy!
Drag shows + DJs all night long.
Impy's underground club has something for everyone.